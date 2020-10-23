GeoVax Labs (OTCMKTS:GOVX) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.80

Posted by on Oct 23rd, 2020

GeoVax Labs, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GOVX)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.80 and traded as high as $3.31. GeoVax Labs shares last traded at $3.04, with a volume of 328,528 shares trading hands.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.80.

GeoVax Labs (OTCMKTS:GOVX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.44 million for the quarter.

In related news, Director Randal D. Chase acquired 16,613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.00 per share, for a total transaction of $83,065.00. Also, CEO David A. Dodd bought 81,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.00 per share, for a total transaction of $409,350.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 158,667 shares of company stock worth $793,335.

GeoVax Labs Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GOVX)

GeoVax Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops human vaccines and immunotherapies against infectious diseases and cancers using modified vaccinia ankara virus-like particle vaccine platform in the United States and internationally. It is developing various preventive vaccines against human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); Zika virus; malaria; and hemorrhagic fever viruses, such as Ebola, Sudan, Marburg, and Lassa, as well as therapeutic vaccines for chronic Hepatitis B infections and cancers.

