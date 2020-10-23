GeoVax Labs (OTCMKTS:GOVX) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.80

Shares of GeoVax Labs, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GOVX) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.80 and traded as high as $3.31. GeoVax Labs shares last traded at $3.04, with a volume of 328,528 shares.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.80.

GeoVax Labs (OTCMKTS:GOVX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.44 million for the quarter.

In related news, CEO David A. Dodd bought 81,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $409,350.00. Also, Director Randal D. Chase purchased 16,613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $83,065.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 158,667 shares of company stock worth $793,335.

GeoVax Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops human vaccines and immunotherapies against infectious diseases and cancers using modified vaccinia ankara virus-like particle vaccine platform in the United States and internationally. It is developing various preventive vaccines against human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); Zika virus; malaria; and hemorrhagic fever viruses, such as Ebola, Sudan, Marburg, and Lassa, as well as therapeutic vaccines for chronic Hepatitis B infections and cancers.

