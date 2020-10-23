GeoVax Labs (OTCMKTS:GOVX) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.80

Posted by on Oct 23rd, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Shares of GeoVax Labs, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GOVX) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.80 and traded as high as $3.31. GeoVax Labs shares last traded at $3.04, with a volume of 328,528 shares.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.80.

GeoVax Labs (OTCMKTS:GOVX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.44 million for the quarter.

In related news, CEO David A. Dodd bought 81,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $409,350.00. Also, Director Randal D. Chase purchased 16,613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $83,065.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 158,667 shares of company stock worth $793,335.

About GeoVax Labs (OTCMKTS:GOVX)

GeoVax Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops human vaccines and immunotherapies against infectious diseases and cancers using modified vaccinia ankara virus-like particle vaccine platform in the United States and internationally. It is developing various preventive vaccines against human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); Zika virus; malaria; and hemorrhagic fever viruses, such as Ebola, Sudan, Marburg, and Lassa, as well as therapeutic vaccines for chronic Hepatitis B infections and cancers.

Featured Article: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for GeoVax Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GeoVax Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Bank of the James Financial Group Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $9.99
Bank of the James Financial Group Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $9.99
Bank of the James Financial Group Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $9.99
Bank of the James Financial Group Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $9.99
GeoVax Labs Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.80
GeoVax Labs Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.80
GeoVax Labs Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.80
GeoVax Labs Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.80
Optical Cable Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.59
Optical Cable Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.59
James Fisher & Sons Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,265.01
James Fisher & Sons Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,265.01


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report