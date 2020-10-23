Optical Cable (NASDAQ:OCC) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.59

Optical Cable Co. (NASDAQ:OCC)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.59 and traded as high as $3.15. Optical Cable shares last traded at $3.12, with a volume of 12,440 shares traded.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.52 million, a P/E ratio of -3.59 and a beta of 0.71.

Get Optical Cable alerts:

Optical Cable (NASDAQ:OCC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 10th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter. Optical Cable had a negative return on equity of 35.12% and a negative net margin of 10.68%. The company had revenue of $13.64 million during the quarter.

Optical Cable Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells fiber optic and copper data communications cabling and connectivity solutions primarily for the enterprise market in the United States and internationally. The company provides fiber optic cables for high bandwidth transmission of data, video, and voice communications; and copper datacom cables, including unshielded and shielded twisted pair.

Read More: Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Optical Cable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Optical Cable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.