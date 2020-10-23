James Fisher & Sons (LON:FSJ) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,265.01

James Fisher & Sons plc (LON:FSJ)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1,265.01 and traded as high as $1,280.00. James Fisher & Sons shares last traded at $1,270.00, with a volume of 20,524 shares trading hands.

Separately, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of James Fisher & Sons in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,221.93 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,265.01. The firm has a market cap of $594.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.36, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.38.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 1st will be given a GBX 8 ($0.10) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 1st. James Fisher & Sons’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.65%.

In other news, insider Eoghan O’Lionaird bought 2,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,155 ($15.09) per share, with a total value of £24,855.60 ($32,474.00).

About James Fisher & Sons (LON:FSJ)

James Fisher and Sons plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marine and specialist engineering services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Marine Support, Specialist Technical, Offshore Oil, and Tankships. The Marine Support segment engages in the provision of ship to ship transfer services; offshore terminal services; integrated marine services, including remotely operated vehicle systems and diving services; mass-flow excavation services; and products and services that measure and monitor structural stress, and instrumentation and testing materials to marine, oil and gas, renewables, defense, civil, and construction end markets.

Featured Story: Analyst Ratings Trading

