Braemar Shipping Services Plc (BMS.L) (LON:BMS) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $125.08

Braemar Shipping Services Plc (BMS.L) (LON:BMS) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $125.08 and traded as high as $147.44. Braemar Shipping Services Plc (BMS.L) shares last traded at $145.07, with a volume of 4,904 shares.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 148.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 125.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.31 million and a PE ratio of 12.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.24, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.66.

About Braemar Shipping Services Plc (BMS.L) (LON:BMS)

Braemar Shipping Services Plc provides shipbroking, financial advisory, logistics, and engineering services to the shipping and energy industries. Its Shipbroking segment is involved in the tanker chartering for crude oil, liquefied petrochemical gas, and liquefied natural gas; specialized tankers; sale and purchase projects; dry cargo; offshore chartering, sale, and purchase; and the provision of research, valuation, and derivatives brokerage services.

