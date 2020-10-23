TransAlta Co. (TA.TO) (TSE:TA) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $8.19

TransAlta Co. (TA.TO) (TSE:TA) (NYSE:TAC) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.19 and traded as high as $8.55. TransAlta Co. (TA.TO) shares last traded at $8.53, with a volume of 308,358 shares.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. CSFB lifted their price target on shares of TransAlta Co. (TA.TO) from C$10.00 to C$11.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of TransAlta Co. (TA.TO) from C$10.00 to C$11.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, AltaCorp Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of TransAlta Co. (TA.TO) in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$11.64.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$8.22 and its 200 day moving average price is C$8.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.22, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.34.

TransAlta Co. (TA.TO) (TSE:TA) (NYSE:TAC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported C($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.10) by C($0.12). The firm had revenue of C$437.00 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TransAlta Co. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

About TransAlta Co. (TA.TO) (TSE:TA)

TransAlta Corporation operates as non-regulated electricity generation and energy marketing company in Canada, the United States, and Western Australia. It operates through Canadian Coal, U.S. Coal, Canadian Gas, Australian Gas, Wind and Solar, Hydro, and Energy Marketing segments. The company generates and markets electricity through various generation fuels, such as coal, natural gas, water, solar, and wind.

