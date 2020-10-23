Cementos Pacasmayo (NYSE:CPAC) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $7.49

Posted by on Oct 23rd, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Cementos Pacasmayo ADR (NYSE:CPAC)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $7.49 and traded as high as $7.70. Cementos Pacasmayo shares last traded at $7.70, with a volume of 1,542 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Cementos Pacasmayo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th.

The stock has a market cap of $652.73 million, a PE ratio of 70.01 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Cementos Pacasmayo (NYSE:CPAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The construction company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $33.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.59 million. Cementos Pacasmayo had a return on equity of 2.47% and a net margin of 3.07%. As a group, research analysts predict that Cementos Pacasmayo ADR will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Cementos Pacasmayo stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Cementos Pacasmayo ADR (NYSE:CPAC) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 13,398 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Cementos Pacasmayo Company Profile (NYSE:CPAC)

Cementos Pacasmayo SAA., a cement company, produces, distributes, and sells cement and cement-related materials in the northern region of Peru. The company operates in three segments: Cement, Concrete and Blocks; Quicklime; and Sales of Construction Supplies. It produces cement for various uses, such as residential and commercial construction, and civil engineering; ready-mix concrete used in large construction sites; concrete blocks, such as paving units or paver stones for pedestrian walkways, as well as other bricks for partition walls and concrete blocks for structural and non-structural uses; and cement based products, including assembly gravity walls, beams and vaults, precast beams, sheet piles, seawalls, and piles, as well as bathroom and housing units.

Read More: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Cementos Pacasmayo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cementos Pacasmayo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Bank of the James Financial Group Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $9.99
Bank of the James Financial Group Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $9.99
Bank of the James Financial Group Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $9.99
Bank of the James Financial Group Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $9.99
GeoVax Labs Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.80
GeoVax Labs Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.80
GeoVax Labs Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.80
GeoVax Labs Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.80
Optical Cable Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.59
Optical Cable Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.59
James Fisher & Sons Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,265.01
James Fisher & Sons Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,265.01


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report