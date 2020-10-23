Cementos Pacasmayo (NYSE:CPAC) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7.49

Cementos Pacasmayo ADR (NYSE:CPAC)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.49 and traded as high as $7.70. Cementos Pacasmayo shares last traded at $7.70, with a volume of 1,542 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Cementos Pacasmayo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $652.73 million, a P/E ratio of 70.01 and a beta of 0.50.

Cementos Pacasmayo (NYSE:CPAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The construction company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.14). Cementos Pacasmayo had a return on equity of 2.47% and a net margin of 3.07%. The company had revenue of $33.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.59 million. Research analysts anticipate that Cementos Pacasmayo ADR will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Cementos Pacasmayo stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Cementos Pacasmayo ADR (NYSE:CPAC) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 13,398 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Cementos Pacasmayo Company Profile (NYSE:CPAC)

Cementos Pacasmayo SAA., a cement company, produces, distributes, and sells cement and cement-related materials in the northern region of Peru. The company operates in three segments: Cement, Concrete and Blocks; Quicklime; and Sales of Construction Supplies. It produces cement for various uses, such as residential and commercial construction, and civil engineering; ready-mix concrete used in large construction sites; concrete blocks, such as paving units or paver stones for pedestrian walkways, as well as other bricks for partition walls and concrete blocks for structural and non-structural uses; and cement based products, including assembly gravity walls, beams and vaults, precast beams, sheet piles, seawalls, and piles, as well as bathroom and housing units.

