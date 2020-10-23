Universal Security Instruments (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Universal Security Instruments, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.45. Universal Security Instruments shares last traded at $2.25, with a volume of 95,528 shares traded.

Universal Security Instruments (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 19th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.94 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Universal Security Instruments stock. Wilen Investment Management CORP. boosted its holdings in Universal Security Instruments, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU) by 606.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 160,703 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 137,942 shares during the quarter. Wilen Investment Management CORP. owned about 6.96% of Universal Security Instruments worth $112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Universal Security Instruments, Inc, together with its subsidiary, designs, markets, and distributes safety and security products for use in homes and businesses in the United States and internationally. It offers a line of safety alarms, including units powered by replaceable batteries, sealed batteries, and battery backup alarms; and smoke alarms, which include hearing impaired and heat alarms, as well as carbon monoxide alarms, door chimes, ventilation products, ground fault circuit interrupters, and other electrical devices.

