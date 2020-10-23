Universal Security Instruments (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Universal Security Instruments, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.45. Universal Security Instruments shares last traded at $2.25, with a volume of 95,528 shares traded.

Universal Security Instruments (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.94 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Universal Security Instruments stock. Wilen Investment Management CORP. boosted its holdings in Universal Security Instruments, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU) by 606.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 160,703 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 137,942 shares during the quarter. Wilen Investment Management CORP. owned approximately 6.96% of Universal Security Instruments worth $112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Universal Security Instruments, Inc, together with its subsidiary, designs, markets, and distributes safety and security products for use in homes and businesses in the United States and internationally. It offers a line of safety alarms, including units powered by replaceable batteries, sealed batteries, and battery backup alarms; and smoke alarms, which include hearing impaired and heat alarms, as well as carbon monoxide alarms, door chimes, ventilation products, ground fault circuit interrupters, and other electrical devices.

