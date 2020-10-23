B Communications (NASDAQ:BCOM) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.96

B Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:BCOM) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.96 and traded as high as $2.55. B Communications shares last traded at $2.53, with a volume of 506 shares traded.

The company has a market cap of $94.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.59, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.96.

B Communications (NASDAQ:BCOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. B Communications had a negative return on equity of 461.79% and a net margin of 5.64%. The company had revenue of $622.00 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in B Communications stock. UBS Group AG boosted its position in B Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:BCOM) by 30.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 74,785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,278 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.20% of B Communications worth $68,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

B Communications Company Profile (NASDAQ:BCOM)

B Communications Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications services. It provides telecommunications operations and services, including domestic fixed-line, cellular and international communication services, Internet services, multi-channel television, television and radio broadcasts, satellite broadcasts, customer call centers, maintenance and development of communications infrastructures, provision of communications services to other communications providers and the supply and maintenance of equipment on customer premises, which is referred to as network end point, or NEP services.

