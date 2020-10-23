Unico American (NASDAQ:UNAM) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.97

Shares of Unico American Co. (NASDAQ:UNAM) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.97 and traded as high as $5.60. Unico American shares last traded at $5.60, with a volume of 488 shares.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Unico American from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th.

Get Unico American alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $29.71 million, a PE ratio of -8.12 and a beta of -0.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.39 and a 200 day moving average of $4.97.

Unico American (NASDAQ:UNAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The insurance provider reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.98 million for the quarter. Unico American had a negative net margin of 11.44% and a negative return on equity of 6.59%.

Unico American Company Profile (NASDAQ:UNAM)

Unico American Corporation, through its subsidiaries, underwrites property and casualty insurance in Arizona, California, Nevada, Oregon, and Washington. It provides property, casualty, health, and life insurance products, as well as insurance premium financing and membership association services. The company's commercial property coverage insures against loss or damage to buildings, inventory, and equipment from natural disasters, including hurricanes, windstorms, hail, water, explosions, and severe winter weather, as well as other events, such as theft and vandalism, fires, storms, and financial loss due to business interruption resulting from covered property damage.

Recommended Story: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Unico American Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unico American and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.