Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $24.07

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $24.07 and traded as high as $26.60. Power Co. of Canada shares last traded at $26.54, with a volume of 2,564,568 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on POW shares. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$29.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Monday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Thursday, August 6th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$26.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$32.00 to C$32.50 in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$24.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Friday, July 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Power Co. of Canada presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$29.10.

Get Power Co. of Canada alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $17.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$26.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$24.07. The company has a current ratio of 77.48, a quick ratio of 63.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.71.

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported C$0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.50 by C$0.29. The firm had revenue of C$20.63 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Power Co. of Canada will post 3.2572868 EPS for the current year.

About Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW)

Power Corporation of Canada operates as a diversified international management and holding company with interests primarily in the financial services, sustainable and renewable energy, asset management, communications, and other business sectors in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through Lifeco, IGM Financial, and Pargesa segments.

Further Reading: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for Power Co. of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Co. of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.