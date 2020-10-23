Dialight plc (DIA.L) (LON:DIA) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $278.25

Dialight plc (DIA.L) (LON:DIA) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $278.25 and traded as high as $306.00. Dialight plc (DIA.L) shares last traded at $303.00, with a volume of 451 shares.

Separately, Peel Hunt upped their target price on shares of Dialight plc (DIA.L) from GBX 180 ($2.35) to GBX 300 ($3.92) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd.

The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.14. The company has a market cap of $95.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 301.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 278.25.

Dialight plc (DIA.L) (LON:DIA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported GBX (9.50) (($0.12)) EPS for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dialight plc will post 5759.9062118 EPS for the current year.

About Dialight plc (DIA.L) (LON:DIA)

Dialight plc, together with its subsidiaries, primarily develops, manufactures, and supplies LED lighting solutions for use in hazardous and industrial applications in North America, EMEA, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Lighting; and Signals and Components. It offers high and low bays, and high outputs; conveyor, flood, and street lights; various linear products; and area lights, wallpacks/bulkheads, and related battery backup products.

