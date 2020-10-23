PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) Stock Rating Lowered by Wells Fargo & Company

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) was downgraded by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of PNM Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of PNM Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PNM Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Sidoti cut shares of PNM Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. PNM Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.22.

Get PNM Resources alerts:

Shares of PNM stock opened at $50.17 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.80 and its 200 day moving average is $41.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.70, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.63. PNM Resources has a 12-month low of $27.08 and a 12-month high of $56.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $357.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $345.13 million. PNM Resources had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that PNM Resources will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PNM. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PNM Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of PNM Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of PNM Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $168,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PNM Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of PNM Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $226,000. Institutional investors own 98.85% of the company’s stock.

PNM Resources Company Profile

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the energy and energy-related businesses in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment is primarily involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

Featured Article: What is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for PNM Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PNM Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.