Twitter Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:TWTR)

Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Investors bought 187,455 call options on the company. This is an increase of 60% compared to the typical daily volume of 117,159 call options.

Shares of NYSE TWTR opened at $50.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 10.10, a quick ratio of 10.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.77 billion, a PE ratio of -36.70 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.63. Twitter has a 12-month low of $20.00 and a 12-month high of $50.53.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The social networking company reported ($1.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($1.24). The business had revenue of $683.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $708.05 million. Twitter had a negative return on equity of 12.17% and a negative net margin of 32.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Twitter will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 7,000 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.10, for a total value of $336,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 11,813 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.27, for a total value of $428,457.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 69,948 shares of company stock worth $2,787,595 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Weaver Consulting Group boosted its position in shares of Twitter by 430.1% in the 2nd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 986 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Twitter by 122.2% in the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twitter in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Twitter by 254.3% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,396 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in shares of Twitter by 361.8% in the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,404 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. 71.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TWTR. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Twitter from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Twitter from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group lifted their price target on Twitter from $25.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Twitter in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on Twitter from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Twitter has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.44.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States and internationally. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

