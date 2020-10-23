Twitter Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:TWTR)

Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Investors bought 187,455 call options on the company. This is an increase of 60% compared to the typical daily volume of 117,159 call options.
Shares of NYSE TWTR opened at $50.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 10.10, a quick ratio of 10.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.77 billion, a PE ratio of -36.70 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.63. Twitter has a 12-month low of $20.00 and a 12-month high of $50.53.
Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The social networking company reported ($1.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($1.24). The business had revenue of $683.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $708.05 million. Twitter had a negative return on equity of 12.17% and a negative net margin of 32.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Twitter will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Weaver Consulting Group boosted its position in shares of Twitter by 430.1% in the 2nd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 986 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Twitter by 122.2% in the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twitter in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Twitter by 254.3% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,396 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in shares of Twitter by 361.8% in the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,404 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. 71.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TWTR. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Twitter from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Twitter from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group lifted their price target on Twitter from $25.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Twitter in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on Twitter from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Twitter has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.44.
Twitter Company Profile
Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States and internationally. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.
