Northern Graphite (CVE:NGC) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.19

Northern Graphite Corp (CVE:NGC) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.19 and traded as high as $0.25. Northern Graphite shares last traded at $0.24, with a volume of 37,234 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of $11.72 million and a P/E ratio of -29.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.19.

About Northern Graphite (CVE:NGC)

Northern Graphite Corporation explores for and develops mineral properties in Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Bissett Creek graphite project covering an area of approximately 3,662 hectares located in southeastern Ontario. The company was formerly known as Industrial Minerals Canada Inc and changed its name to Northern Graphite Corporation in March 2010.

