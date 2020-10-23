Candente Copper (TSE:DNT) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.08

Shares of Candente Copper Corp (TSE:DNT) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.08 and traded as high as $0.10. Candente Copper shares last traded at $0.10, with a volume of 6,500 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.13 million and a P/E ratio of -23.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.08.

Candente Copper Company Profile (TSE:DNT)

Candente Copper Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Peru. It primarily explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. The company focuses on its 100% owned Cañariaco project, which includes the Cañariaco Norte deposit, the Cañariaco Sur deposit, and Quebrada Verde prospect located in the western Cordillera of the Peruvian Andes, Department of Lambayeque in Northern Peru.

