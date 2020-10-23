Intermediate Capital Group plc (ICP.L) (LON:ICP) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1,244.40

Intermediate Capital Group plc (ICP.L) (LON:ICP) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1,244.40 and traded as high as $1,299.00. Intermediate Capital Group plc (ICP.L) shares last traded at $1,282.00, with a volume of 464,868 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ICP. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating on shares of Intermediate Capital Group plc (ICP.L) in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Intermediate Capital Group plc (ICP.L) from GBX 1,520 ($19.86) to GBX 1,570 ($20.51) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Intermediate Capital Group plc (ICP.L) from GBX 1,244 ($16.25) to GBX 1,716 ($22.42) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,607.33 ($21.00).

Get Intermediate Capital Group plc (ICP.L) alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion and a PE ratio of 33.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.09, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,265.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,244.40.

In related news, insider Davies of Abersoch acquired 3,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,202 ($15.70) per share, for a total transaction of £37,622.60 ($49,154.17).

Intermediate Capital Group plc (ICP.L) Company Profile (LON:ICP)

Intermediate Capital Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct it specializes in private debt, credit and equity investments. It invests in middle market, mature, growth capital, reinvestment, industry consolidations, bridge financing, restructuring of a shareholder base, acquisitions, public to private transactions with or without private equity backing, leveraged and acquisition finance, leveraged credit, partnership equity, management buyouts and management buyins, secondary investments, development capital, public quoted company finance, off-balance-sheet finance, refinancing and recapitalizations, and pre-IPO financing.

Featured Story: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Intermediate Capital Group plc (ICP.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intermediate Capital Group plc (ICP.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.