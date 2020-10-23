Experian (LON:EXPN) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2,738.97

Experian plc (LON:EXPN)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2,738.97 and traded as high as $2,989.00. Experian shares last traded at $2,961.00, with a volume of 1,245,470 shares.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on EXPN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Experian from GBX 1,950 ($25.48) to GBX 2,550 ($33.32) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,250 ($42.46) price target on shares of Experian in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Experian in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,900 ($24.82) price target on shares of Experian in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Experian from GBX 2,600 ($33.97) to GBX 2,800 ($36.58) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Experian presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 2,653.64 ($34.67).

The stock has a market capitalization of $27.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 198.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2,963.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2,738.97.

In other news, insider Ruba Borno purchased 676 shares of Experian stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,809 ($36.70) per share, for a total transaction of £18,988.84 ($24,809.04). Also, insider Alison Brittain purchased 2,550 shares of Experian stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 2,965 ($38.74) per share, with a total value of £75,607.50 ($98,781.68).

About Experian (LON:EXPN)

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an information services company. The company offers credit services, such as holding, protecting, and managing data that help businesses and organizations to lend, as well as prevent frauds. Its credit services also holds information of people and businesses that have repaid credit in the past; and provides credit reports used by various businesses, such as banks, automotive dealers, healthcare providers, and retailers.

