Goldgroup Mining (TSE:GGA) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.04

Goldgroup Mining Inc (TSE:GGA)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.04 and traded as high as $0.05. Goldgroup Mining shares last traded at $0.05, with a volume of 129,000 shares.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.53 million and a PE ratio of -2.05.

About Goldgroup Mining (TSE:GGA)

Goldgroup Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold-bearing mineral properties in the Americas. It holds a 100% interests in the Cerro Prieto Mine in the state of Sonora; and the San José de Gracia project located in Sinaloa State, Mexico, as well as a 35% interest with an option to acquire 80% interests in the El Mozo Project in southern Ecuador.

