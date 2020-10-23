Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust (LON:AIE) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $99.53

Shares of Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust PLC (LON:AIE) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $99.53 and traded as high as $118.00. Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust shares last traded at $115.36, with a volume of 27,592 shares.

The firm has a market cap of $67.65 million and a PE ratio of 18.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 105.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 99.53.

In other Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust news, insider Andrew Watkins bought 4,445 shares of Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 112 ($1.46) per share, for a total transaction of £4,978.40 ($6,504.31).

Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust PLC is headquartered in London, United Kingdom.

