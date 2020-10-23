Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCUF) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $31.99

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc (OTCMKTS:ANCUF) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $31.99 and traded as high as $33.03. Alimentation Couche-Tard shares last traded at $32.70, with a volume of 2,086 shares changing hands.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ANCUF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Alimentation Couche-Tard in a report on Monday, September 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.44.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.99.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuel; and stationary energy, marine fuel, aviation fuel, and chemicals. The company operates its convenience stores chain under various banners, including Circle K, Corner Stone, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, Mac's, Re.Store, and Topaz.

