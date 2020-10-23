Forage Orbit Garant (TSE:OGD) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.72

Forage Orbit Garant Inc (TSE:OGD)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.72 and traded as high as $0.91. Forage Orbit Garant shares last traded at $0.91, with a volume of 2,000 shares traded.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.79. The company has a market capitalization of $36.65 million and a P/E ratio of -4.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.72.

Forage Orbit Garant (TSE:OGD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 28th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$20.24 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Forage Orbit Garant Inc will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Orbit Garant Drilling Inc provides mineral drilling services in Canada, United States, Central and South America, West Africa, and Kazakhstan. It provides underground and surface drilling services to mining companies through various stages of mineral exploration, mine development, and production. The company also offers geotechnical and water drilling services to mining or mineral exploration companies, engineering and environmental consultant firms, and government agencies.

