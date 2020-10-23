Forage Orbit Garant (TSE:OGD) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.72

Shares of Forage Orbit Garant Inc (TSE:OGD) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.72 and traded as high as $0.91. Forage Orbit Garant shares last traded at $0.91, with a volume of 2,000 shares.

The company has a market cap of $36.65 million and a P/E ratio of -4.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.72.

Forage Orbit Garant (TSE:OGD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 28th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$20.24 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Forage Orbit Garant Inc will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Forage Orbit Garant Company Profile (TSE:OGD)

Orbit Garant Drilling Inc provides mineral drilling services in Canada, United States, Central and South America, West Africa, and Kazakhstan. It provides underground and surface drilling services to mining companies through various stages of mineral exploration, mine development, and production. The company also offers geotechnical and water drilling services to mining or mineral exploration companies, engineering and environmental consultant firms, and government agencies.

