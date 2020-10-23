NCC Group plc (NCC.L) (LON:NCC) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $173.30

NCC Group plc (NCC.L) (LON:NCC) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $173.30 and traded as high as $198.00. NCC Group plc (NCC.L) shares last traded at $191.20, with a volume of 797,987 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NCC Group plc (NCC.L) in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on NCC Group plc (NCC.L) from GBX 170 ($2.22) to GBX 190 ($2.48) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised NCC Group plc (NCC.L) to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from GBX 190 ($2.48) to GBX 210 ($2.74) in a report on Friday, September 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 233.40 ($3.05).

Get NCC Group plc (NCC.L) alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 186.47 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 173.30. The firm has a market cap of $492.14 million and a PE ratio of 45.52.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 8th will be paid a GBX 3.15 ($0.04) dividend. This is an increase from NCC Group plc (NCC.L)’s previous dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a yield of 1.69%. NCC Group plc (NCC.L)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 119.05%.

About NCC Group plc (NCC.L) (LON:NCC)

NCC Group plc provides cyber security and risk mitigation services in the United Kingdom, North America, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Assurance and Software Resilience. The company provides cyber security services, such as penetration testing and security assessments, managed detection and response, vulnerability scanning, compliance and accreditations, risk management, products and cloud services, technology solutions, threat intelligence, specialist practices, and training.

See Also: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Receive News & Ratings for NCC Group plc (NCC.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NCC Group plc (NCC.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.