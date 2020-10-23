CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $81.08.

CSX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 17th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of CSX from $76.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of CSX from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Atlantic Securities raised shares of CSX from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised shares of CSX from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th.

CSX opened at $81.73 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $78.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.28. The company has a market cap of $62.53 billion, a PE ratio of 21.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.14. CSX has a 1 year low of $46.81 and a 1 year high of $84.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.62.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The transportation company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. CSX had a net margin of 26.39% and a return on equity of 24.24%. The company’s revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CSX will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

CSX declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, October 21st that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the transportation company to purchase up to 8.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.94%.

In related news, CAO Diana B. Sorfleet sold 36,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.30, for a total transaction of $2,773,750.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 59,064 shares in the company, valued at $4,447,519.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.54, for a total value of $1,888,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 100,174 shares in the company, valued at $7,567,143.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CSX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in CSX by 7.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,729,513 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,537,875,000 after buying an additional 3,731,213 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in CSX by 14.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,700,050 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $676,483,000 after buying an additional 1,208,281 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP lifted its stake in CSX by 114.2% in the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 2,167,323 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $151,149,000 after buying an additional 1,155,649 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in CSX by 21.5% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,909,564 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $272,653,000 after buying an additional 692,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in CSX in the second quarter valued at $33,577,000. Institutional investors own 73.51% of the company’s stock.

About CSX

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

