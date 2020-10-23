Dunelm Group plc (DNLM.L) (LON:DNLM) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1,180.49

Dunelm Group plc (DNLM.L) (LON:DNLM) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1,180.49 and traded as high as $1,500.00. Dunelm Group plc (DNLM.L) shares last traded at $1,481.00, with a volume of 141,916 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DNLM. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector performer” rating and set a GBX 1,300 ($16.98) price objective (up previously from GBX 1,100 ($14.37)) on shares of Dunelm Group plc (DNLM.L) in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Peel Hunt upped their price objective on shares of Dunelm Group plc (DNLM.L) from GBX 1,200 ($15.68) to GBX 1,400 ($18.29) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “not rated” rating on shares of Dunelm Group plc (DNLM.L) in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Dunelm Group plc (DNLM.L) in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Dunelm Group plc (DNLM.L) in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,101.11 ($14.39).

The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,422.24 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,180.49. The stock has a market cap of $3.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 207.04.

Dunelm Group plc engages in the retail of homewares in the United Kingdom. The company offers furniture for bedroom, living room, dining room, and office; sofas and chairs; bean bags; bed frames, mattresses, divan beds and bases, and headboards, as well as kids beds; and bedding products, such as bed linens, duvets, pillows, protectors, and baby and kids beddings.

