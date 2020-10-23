Hochschild Mining plc (HOC.L) (LON:HOC) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $206.55

Shares of Hochschild Mining plc (HOC.L) (LON:HOC) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $206.55 and traded as high as $245.80. Hochschild Mining plc (HOC.L) shares last traded at $237.00, with a volume of 1,490,538 shares traded.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HOC. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating on shares of Hochschild Mining plc (HOC.L) in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Barclays upped their price objective on Hochschild Mining plc (HOC.L) from GBX 200 ($2.61) to GBX 230 ($3.00) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Hochschild Mining plc (HOC.L) in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Hochschild Mining plc (HOC.L) from GBX 170 ($2.22) to GBX 180 ($2.35) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Hochschild Mining plc (HOC.L) from GBX 200 ($2.61) to GBX 205 ($2.68) and gave the stock a “sector performer” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 213.30 ($2.79).

Get Hochschild Mining plc (HOC.L) alerts:

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 232.73 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 206.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.56, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 158.00.

Hochschild Mining plc, a precious metals company, explores for, mines, processes, and sells gold and silver in the Americas. It also offers dorÃ© and concentrates. The company holds a 100% interests in the Inmaculada gold/silver underground operation and Pallancata silver/gold property, which are located in the Department of Ayacucho in southern Peru; and Arcata, an underground operation located in the Department of Arequipa in southern Peru, as well as a 51% interest in the San Jose silver/gold mine is located in Argentina.

Featured Article: SEC Filing

Receive News & Ratings for Hochschild Mining plc (HOC.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hochschild Mining plc (HOC.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.