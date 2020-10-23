Kenmare Resources plc (KMR.L) (LON:KMR) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $214.50

Kenmare Resources plc (KMR.L) (LON:KMR)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $214.50 and traded as high as $263.00. Kenmare Resources plc (KMR.L) shares last traded at $260.00, with a volume of 160,148 shares trading hands.

Several analysts recently weighed in on KMR shares. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on shares of Kenmare Resources plc (KMR.L) from GBX 400 ($5.23) to GBX 390 ($5.10) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “not rated” rating on shares of Kenmare Resources plc (KMR.L) in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kenmare Resources plc (KMR.L) in a report on Tuesday, July 14th.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.87, a current ratio of 5.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 248.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 214.50. The company has a market cap of $291.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.39.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 24th. This represents a yield of 0.81%. Kenmare Resources plc (KMR.L)’s payout ratio is currently 19.35%.

Kenmare Resources plc (KMR.L) Company Profile (LON:KMR)

Kenmare Resources plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces mineral sands products in China, Italy, the United States, and internationally. The company operates the Moma Titanium Minerals Mine located on the northern coast of Mozambique. Its products include ilmenite, zircon, and rutile, as well as concentrates including secondary zircon and mineral sands concentrates.

