Kenmare Resources plc (KMR.L) (LON:KMR) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $214.50

Shares of Kenmare Resources plc (KMR.L) (LON:KMR) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $214.50 and traded as high as $263.00. Kenmare Resources plc (KMR.L) shares last traded at $260.00, with a volume of 160,148 shares traded.

Several research analysts have recently commented on KMR shares. Shore Capital reissued a “not rated” rating on shares of Kenmare Resources plc (KMR.L) in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kenmare Resources plc (KMR.L) in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Kenmare Resources plc (KMR.L) from GBX 400 ($5.23) to GBX 390 ($5.10) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 15th.

The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 248.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 214.50. The stock has a market cap of $291.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.39. The company has a quick ratio of 3.87, a current ratio of 5.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.60.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 24th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 24th. This represents a yield of 0.81%. Kenmare Resources plc (KMR.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.35%.

About Kenmare Resources plc (KMR.L) (LON:KMR)

Kenmare Resources plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces mineral sands products in China, Italy, the United States, and internationally. The company operates the Moma Titanium Minerals Mine located on the northern coast of Mozambique. Its products include ilmenite, zircon, and rutile, as well as concentrates including secondary zircon and mineral sands concentrates.

