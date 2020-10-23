Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.25.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Peabody Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Peabody Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Vertical Research lowered shares of Peabody Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, August 7th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Peabody Energy by 14.0% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 49,415 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 6,072 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its holdings in Peabody Energy by 14.4% in the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 54,338 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 6,836 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in Peabody Energy by 68.1% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 17,482 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 7,080 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Peabody Energy in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, World Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Peabody Energy in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BTU opened at $1.59 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.98. Peabody Energy has a 12-month low of $1.51 and a 12-month high of $16.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.50 million, a P/E ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The coal producer reported ($1.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.26) by ($0.01). Peabody Energy had a negative net margin of 55.36% and a negative return on equity of 15.48%. The company had revenue of $626.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $672.76 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Peabody Energy will post -3.6 EPS for the current year.

Peabody Energy Company Profile

Peabody Energy Corp. engages in the business of coal mining. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin Mining, Midwestern U.S. Mining, Western U.S. Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Seaborne Thermal Mining, and Corporate and Other. The Powder River Basin Mining segment consists of its mines in Wyoming.

