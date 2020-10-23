Amerigo Resources (TSE:ARG) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.41

Amerigo Resources LTD (TSE:ARG) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.41 and traded as high as $0.58. Amerigo Resources shares last traded at $0.56, with a volume of 32,525 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.44, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.57 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.41. The stock has a market cap of $101.23 million and a PE ratio of -11.20.

Get Amerigo Resources alerts:

Amerigo Resources (TSE:ARG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$36.12 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amerigo Resources LTD will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amerigo Resources Ltd., through its subsidiary, Minera Valle Central SA, produces and sells copper and molybdenum concentrates from Codelco's El Teniente underground mine in Chile. The company was formerly known as Golden Temple Mining Corp. and changed its name to Amerigo Resources Ltd. in March 2002.

Further Reading: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Amerigo Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amerigo Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.