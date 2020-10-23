WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $51.92.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on shares of WESCO International from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of WESCO International in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of WESCO International from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of WESCO International from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of WESCO International from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th.

Get WESCO International alerts:

Shares of WCC stock opened at $44.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.10. WESCO International has a fifty-two week low of $13.52 and a fifty-two week high of $61.32.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. WESCO International had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 8.34%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that WESCO International will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other WESCO International news, EVP Hemant Porwal purchased 2,000 shares of WESCO International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.55 per share, for a total transaction of $55,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,241 shares in the company, valued at $144,389.55. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David S. Schulz purchased 2,907 shares of WESCO International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.39 per share, with a total value of $99,971.73. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 6,907 shares of company stock valued at $245,532. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WCC. Cerebellum GP LLC increased its stake in WESCO International by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 1,467 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in WESCO International in the 2nd quarter valued at $98,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new position in WESCO International in the 2nd quarter valued at $102,000. WealthStone Inc. acquired a new position in WESCO International in the 2nd quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in WESCO International in the 3rd quarter valued at $376,000.

WESCO International Company Profile

WESCO International, Inc distributes electrical, industrial, and communications maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) and original equipment manufacturers products and construction materials in North America and internationally. The company sells general supplies, such as wiring devices, fuses, terminals, connectors, boxes, enclosures, fittings, lugs, terminations, wraps, splicing and marking equipment, tools and testers, safety, personal protection, sealants, cutting tools, adhesives, consumables, fasteners, janitorial, and other MRO supplies; communication and metering devices, and racking systems; and solar modules, connectors, and storage batteries.

Read More: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for WESCO International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WESCO International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.