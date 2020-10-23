World Wrestling Entertainment Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:WWE)

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Investors purchased 2,709 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 571% compared to the typical daily volume of 404 call options.

Shares of NYSE WWE opened at $38.60 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.92. The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.11 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. World Wrestling Entertainment has a 12-month low of $29.10 and a 12-month high of $69.77.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $223.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.89 million. World Wrestling Entertainment had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 48.59%. On average, equities analysts expect that World Wrestling Entertainment will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. MKM Partners lowered their target price on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $58.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

In other World Wrestling Entertainment news, insider Stephanie Levesque sold 57,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.18, for a total value of $2,255,710.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 40.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WWE. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in World Wrestling Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at about $159,000. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in World Wrestling Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at about $20,388,000. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in World Wrestling Entertainment by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 16,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 3,677 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in World Wrestling Entertainment by 1,306.4% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 120,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,255,000 after purchasing an additional 112,347 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in World Wrestling Entertainment by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 212,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,225,000 after purchasing an additional 13,915 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.50% of the company’s stock.

World Wrestling Entertainment Company Profile

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form media content across various platforms, including WWE Network, pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

