Bunzl (LON:BNZL) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2,140.70

Shares of Bunzl plc (LON:BNZL) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2,140.70 and traded as high as $2,517.08. Bunzl shares last traded at $2,454.00, with a volume of 515,387 shares trading hands.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BNZL. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Bunzl from GBX 1,500 ($19.60) to GBX 1,650 ($21.56) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bunzl in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Bunzl from GBX 2,250 ($29.40) to GBX 2,650 ($34.62) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Bunzl to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from GBX 2,000 ($26.13) to GBX 2,350 ($30.70) in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 2,026.67 ($26.48).

Get Bunzl alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2,471.83 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2,140.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.50 billion and a PE ratio of 21.58.

Bunzl (LON:BNZL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 24th. The company reported GBX 70.10 ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of GBX 66.70 ($0.87) by GBX 3.40 ($0.04). On average, analysts predict that Bunzl plc will post 13014.6655031 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of GBX 15.80 ($0.21) per share. This represents a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. Bunzl’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.73%.

In other Bunzl news, insider Frank van Zanten sold 32,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,654 ($34.67), for a total transaction of £875,395.36 ($1,143,709.64).

Bunzl Company Profile (LON:BNZL)

Bunzl plc provides distribution and outsourcing services primarily in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It provides non-food consumables, including food packaging, napkins, disposable tableware, food service disposables, guest amenities, light and heavy catering equipment, cleaning and hygiene products, and safety items to hotels, restaurants, caterers, and food processors and packers, as well as the leisure sector.

Further Reading: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Bunzl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunzl and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.