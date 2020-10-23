Head to Head Contrast: BBQ (NASDAQ:BBQ) and Luby's (NASDAQ:LUB)

BBQ (NASDAQ:BBQ) and Luby's (NYSE:LUB) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares BBQ and Luby's’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BBQ $82.27 million 0.47 -$650,000.00 N/A N/A Luby's $323.47 million 0.26 -$15.23 million N/A N/A

BBQ has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Luby's.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

49.1% of BBQ shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.1% of Luby's shares are owned by institutional investors. 41.0% of BBQ shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 25.9% of Luby's shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for BBQ and Luby's, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BBQ 0 0 0 0 N/A Luby's 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk and Volatility

BBQ has a beta of 1.94, meaning that its stock price is 94% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Luby's has a beta of 0.97, meaning that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares BBQ and Luby's’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BBQ 5.83% -13.23% -3.33% Luby's -18.18% -41.14% -18.38%

Summary

BBQ beats Luby's on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BBQ

BBQ Holdings, Inc. develops, owns, operates, and franchises barbeque restaurants under the Famous Dave's name in the United States, Canada, and the United Arab Emirates. It offers smoked, barbequed, and grilled meats, as well as entrÃ©e items and side dishes that are prepared using prepared proprietary seasonings, sauces, and mixes. The company operates full-service and counter-service restaurants. As of March 27, 2020, it had 139 restaurants, including 48 company-owned restaurants and 91 franchise-operated restaurants in 28 states and three countries. The company was founded in 1994 and is based in Minnetonka, Minnesota.

About Luby's

Luby's, Inc. provides restaurant services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Luby's restaurants, Fuddruckers restaurants, Cheeseburger in Paradise restaurants, Fuddruckers franchise operations, and Culinary Contract Services. The company operates casual dining restaurants; and offers culinary contract services, including contract arrangements to manage food services for healthcare clients, corporate dining clients, government buildings, and sports stadiums, as well as through retail grocery stores. Its primary brands include Luby's Cafeteria, Fuddruckers – World's Greatest Hamburgers, and Cheeseburger in Paradise, as well as Luby's Culinary Contract Services. As of August 29, 2019, the company operated 124 restaurants; and franchised 102 Fuddruckers restaurants. As of November 15, 2019, it operated 32 locations through Culinary Contract Services. The company was formerly known as Luby's Cafeterias, Inc. Luby's, Inc. was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

