Comparing Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) and AMBEV S A/S (NASDAQ:ABEV)

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) and AMBEV S A/S (NYSE:ABEV) are both large-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Keurig Dr Pepper and AMBEV S A/S’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Keurig Dr Pepper $11.12 billion 3.74 $1.25 billion $1.22 24.22 AMBEV S A/S $12.78 billion 3.01 $2.99 billion $0.19 12.89

AMBEV S A/S has higher revenue and earnings than Keurig Dr Pepper. AMBEV S A/S is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Keurig Dr Pepper, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Keurig Dr Pepper has a beta of 0.6, meaning that its share price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AMBEV S A/S has a beta of 0.87, meaning that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Keurig Dr Pepper pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. AMBEV S A/S pays an annual dividend of $0.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. Keurig Dr Pepper pays out 49.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. AMBEV S A/S pays out 52.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Keurig Dr Pepper has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and AMBEV S A/S, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Keurig Dr Pepper 0 0 0 0 N/A AMBEV S A/S 2 2 0 0 1.50

AMBEV S A/S has a consensus target price of $3.70, indicating a potential upside of 51.02%. Given AMBEV S A/S’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe AMBEV S A/S is more favorable than Keurig Dr Pepper.

Profitability

This table compares Keurig Dr Pepper and AMBEV S A/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Keurig Dr Pepper 10.32% 7.91% 3.69% AMBEV S A/S 17.92% 14.19% 8.96%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

31.1% of Keurig Dr Pepper shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.7% of AMBEV S A/S shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Keurig Dr Pepper shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

AMBEV S A/S beats Keurig Dr Pepper on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment provides single-serve brewing systems and specialty coffee to home, offices, restaurants, cafeterias, convenience stores, and hotels, as well as produces and sells range of other specialty beverages in K-Cup pods, such as hot and iced teas, hot cocoa, and other beverages. This segment also develops and sells Keurig brewers, brewer accessories, and other coffee-related equipment; and provides whole beans and ground coffee in bags, fractional packages, and cans. The Packaged Beverages segment manufactures and distributes packaged beverages for its brands, as well as for allied brands; and various private label beverages. The Beverage Concentrates segment manufactures and sells beverage concentrates. This segment also manufactures beverage concentrates into syrup. The Latin America Beverages segment offers carbonated mineral water, flavored carbonated soft drinks (CSD), bottled water, and vegetable juice. The company offers its CSD and non-carbonated beverages products under the Snapple, Mott's, Bai, Clamato, Hawaiian Punch, Core, Yoo-Hoo, ReaLemon, Vita Coco coconut water, evian, Mr and Mrs T mixers, Forto Coffee, A Shoc, Dr Pepper, Canada Dry, 7UP, A&W, Sunkist soda, Squirt, Big Red, RC Cola, Vernors, Crush, Schweppes, Mistic, Nantucket Nectars, and Sun Drop brands. It distributes its products through retail channels, including supermarkets, fountains, mass merchandisers, club stores, vending machines, convenience stores, gas stations, small groceries, drug chains, and dollar stores, as well as on-premise channels. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.

About AMBEV S A/S

Ambev S.A., through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks (CSD), other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products in the Americas. It operates through three segments: Latin America North, Latin America South, and Canada. The company offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Brahva Gold, Extra, Budweiser, Bud Light, Stella Artois, Corona, Modelo Especial, Beck, Leffe, Hoegaarden, Presidente, Brahma Light, President Light, Bohemia, The One, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Báltica, Ouro Fino, Pilsen, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, Kokanee, Banks, and Deputy brands. It also provides CSD, bottled water, isotonic beverages, energy drinks, coconut water, powdered and natural juices, and ready-to-drink teas under the Guaraná Antarctica, Gatorade, H2OH!, Lipton Iced Tea, Fusion, Do Bem, Pepsi, Canada Dry, Squirt, Red Rock, Pepsi-Cola, and Seven Up brands, as well as cereal bars. Ambev S.A. offers its products through a network of third-party distributors and a direct distribution system. The company was founded in 1885 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil. Ambev S.A. is a subsidiary of Interbrew International B.V.

