Critical Analysis: Chester Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CNBA) & Brookline Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BRKL)

Chester Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CNBA) and Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

80.8% of Brookline Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 38.8% of Chester Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.6% of Brookline Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Chester Bancorp and Brookline Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chester Bancorp N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Brookline Bancorp $377.42 million 2.06 $87.72 million $1.10 8.96

Brookline Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Chester Bancorp.

Risk & Volatility

Chester Bancorp has a beta of -0.16, indicating that its stock price is 116% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Brookline Bancorp has a beta of 0.73, indicating that its stock price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Chester Bancorp and Brookline Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chester Bancorp N/A N/A N/A Brookline Bancorp 12.65% 5.03% 0.56%

Dividends

Chester Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.4%. Brookline Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.46 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.7%. Brookline Bancorp pays out 41.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Brookline Bancorp has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Chester Bancorp and Brookline Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chester Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Brookline Bancorp 0 1 3 0 2.75

Brookline Bancorp has a consensus price target of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1.42%. Given Brookline Bancorp’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Brookline Bancorp is more favorable than Chester Bancorp.

Summary

Brookline Bancorp beats Chester Bancorp on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Chester Bancorp

Chester Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Chester National Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in Chester, Illinois. It offers checking accounts, such as regular checking, student checking, golden checking, and club checking accounts; savings accounts, including statement savings, Christmas club, and money market accounts; and certificate of deposits and individual retirement accounts. The company also provides loans comprising mortgage, construction, lot, home equity, consumer, and business loans; and reorder check services. It operates two full service offices in Sparta, Illinois; and Perryville, Missouri. Chester Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is based in Chester, Illinois.

About Brookline Bancorp

Brookline Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Brookline Bank, Bank Rhode Island, First Ipswich Bank, and Brookline Securities Corp that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include non-interest-bearing demand checking accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts. The company's loan portfolio primarily comprises first mortgage loans secured by commercial, multi-family, and residential real estate properties; loans to business entities comprising commercial lines of credit; loans to condominium associations; loans and leases for equipment financing for small businesses; financing for construction and development projects; and home equity and other consumer loans. It also provides term loans, letters of credit, foreign exchange, cash management, investment advisory, and online and mobile banking services, as well as invests in debt and equity securities. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 51 full-service banking offices in greater Boston, the north shore of Massachusetts, and Rhode Island. Brookline Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1871 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

