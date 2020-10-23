Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO) versus Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Head-To-Head Analysis

Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO) and Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) are both large-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

Livongo Health has a beta of 1.77, meaning that its stock price is 77% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Zoom Video Communications has a beta of -1.46, meaning that its stock price is 246% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Livongo Health and Zoom Video Communications’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Livongo Health -12.76% -4.86% -3.71% Zoom Video Communications 17.10% 27.93% 14.44%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Livongo Health and Zoom Video Communications, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Livongo Health 0 5 12 0 2.71 Zoom Video Communications 2 11 15 0 2.46

Livongo Health presently has a consensus price target of $98.65, suggesting a potential downside of 28.50%. Zoom Video Communications has a consensus price target of $415.68, suggesting a potential downside of 20.14%. Given Zoom Video Communications’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Zoom Video Communications is more favorable than Livongo Health.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

41.7% of Livongo Health shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.0% of Zoom Video Communications shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.0% of Livongo Health shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 24.3% of Zoom Video Communications shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Livongo Health and Zoom Video Communications’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Livongo Health $170.20 million 82.35 -$55.27 million ($1.01) -136.60 Zoom Video Communications $622.66 million 237.77 $25.31 million $0.09 5,783.78

Zoom Video Communications has higher revenue and earnings than Livongo Health. Livongo Health is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Zoom Video Communications, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Zoom Video Communications beats Livongo Health on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Livongo Health

Livongo Health, Inc. provides an integrated suite of solutions for the healthcare industry in North America. It solutions promote health behavior change based on real-time data capture supported by intuitive devices and insights driven by data science. The company offers a platform that provides cellular-connected devices, supplies, informed coaching, data science-enabled insights, and facilitates access to medications. Its products include Livongo for Diabetes, Livongo for Hypertension, Livongo for Prediabetes and Weight Management, and Livongo for Behavioral Health by myStrength. The company was formerly known as EosHealth, Inc. and changed its name to Livongo Health, Inc. in 2014. Livongo Health, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

About Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. provides a video-first communications platform that changes how people interact primarily in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It connects people through frictionless video, voice, chat, and content sharing. The company's cloud-native platform enables face-to-face video experiences and connects users across various devices and locations in a single meeting. It serves education, entertainment/media, enterprise infrastructure, finance, healthcare, manufacturing, non-profit/not for profit and social impact, retail/consumer products, and software/Internet industries, as well as individuals. The company was formerly known as Zoom Communications, Inc. and changed its name to Zoom Video Communications, Inc. in May 2012. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

