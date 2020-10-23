Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) versus Global Eagle Entertainment (NASDAQ:ENT) Financial Review

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) and Global Eagle Entertainment (NASDAQ:ENT) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Cogent Communications and Global Eagle Entertainment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cogent Communications 6.97% -20.17% 4.54% Global Eagle Entertainment -31.01% N/A -29.31%

96.3% of Cogent Communications shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.7% of Cogent Communications shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.1% of Global Eagle Entertainment shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Cogent Communications has a beta of 0.1, suggesting that its share price is 90% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Global Eagle Entertainment has a beta of 1.1, suggesting that its share price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Cogent Communications and Global Eagle Entertainment, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cogent Communications 0 7 2 0 2.22 Global Eagle Entertainment 0 2 0 0 2.00

Cogent Communications currently has a consensus target price of $78.29, indicating a potential upside of 36.27%. Given Cogent Communications’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Cogent Communications is more favorable than Global Eagle Entertainment.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Cogent Communications and Global Eagle Entertainment’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cogent Communications $546.16 million 4.97 $37.52 million $0.76 75.59 Global Eagle Entertainment $656.88 million 0.00 -$153.44 million ($41.50) -0.02

Cogent Communications has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Global Eagle Entertainment. Global Eagle Entertainment is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cogent Communications, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Cogent Communications beats Global Eagle Entertainment on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cogent Communications Company Profile

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, communications service providers, and other bandwidth-intensive organizations in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Brazil. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, advertising and marketing firms, other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers. It also provides on-net services in carrier-neutral data centers, Cogent controlled data centers, and single-tenant office buildings. In addition, the company offers off-net services to businesses that are connected to its network primarily by means of ‘last mile’ access service lines obtained from other carriers primarily in the form of metropolitan Ethernet circuits. Further, it provides Internet connectivity to customers that are not located in buildings directly connected to its network, as well as offers voice services. The company operates 52 data centers. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.

Global Eagle Entertainment Company Profile

Global Eagle Entertainment, Inc. engages in the provision of content, connectivity and digital media solutions for airlines. It operates through the Media and Content and Connectivity business segments. The Media and Content segment consists of licensing fees paid to acquire content rights for the airline industry. The Connectivity segment offers Wi-Fi Internet connectivity through Ku-band satellite transmissions. The company was founded by Harry Evans Sloan and Jeffrey F. Sagansky on February 2, 2011 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

