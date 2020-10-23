Amplify Energy (NASDAQ:AMPY) versus Dxi Capital (NASDAQ:DXIED) Financial Review

Amplify Energy (NASDAQ:AMPY) and Dxi Capital (OTCMKTS:DXIED) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability, valuation and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.3% of Amplify Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of Amplify Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Amplify Energy and Dxi Capital’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amplify Energy $340.10 million 0.09 $54.61 million N/A N/A Dxi Capital $950,000.00 0.82 -$3.93 million N/A N/A

Amplify Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Dxi Capital.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Amplify Energy and Dxi Capital, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Amplify Energy 0 2 0 0 2.00 Dxi Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A

Amplify Energy currently has a consensus target price of $10.25, indicating a potential upside of 1,127.40%. Given Amplify Energy’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Amplify Energy is more favorable than Dxi Capital.

Volatility and Risk

Amplify Energy has a beta of 0.64, suggesting that its stock price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dxi Capital has a beta of 0.75, suggesting that its stock price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Amplify Energy and Dxi Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amplify Energy 6.27% 5.15% 2.39% Dxi Capital -482.84% N/A -199.48%

Summary

Amplify Energy beats Dxi Capital on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Amplify Energy

Amplify Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, exploitation, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's properties consist of operated and non-operated working interests in producing and undeveloped leasehold acreage, as well as working interests in identified producing wells located in the Rockies, federal waters offshore Southern California, East Texas/North Louisiana, and South Texas. As of December 31, 2018, it had total estimated proved reserves of approximately 841.1 billion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent; and 2,068 gross wells. The company was formerly known as Memorial Production Partners LP and changed its name to Amplify Energy Corp. in May 2017. Amplify Energy Corp. was founded in 2011 and is based in Houston, Texas.

About Dxi Capital

DXI Energy Inc. acquires, explores for, and develops energy projects with a focus on oil and gas exploration in Canada and the United States. It holds interests in the Kokopelli project that covers an area of approximately 7,100 square miles with reserves of coal, oil shale, and natural gas located in Piceance Basin, Western Colorado; and Woodrush project consisting of13,093 net acres situated in the Peace River Arch of British Columbia and Alberta. The company was founded on March 29, 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

