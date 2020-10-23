Baader Bank Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGF)

Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Baader Bank in a research note issued on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.
Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research note on Monday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Nestlé presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.
Shares of OTCMKTS NSRGF opened at $118.00 on Wednesday. Nestlé has a 12-month low of $84.20 and a 12-month high of $124.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.67.
About Nestlé
NestlÃ© SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa; and NestlÃ© Waters segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the NestlÃ© Pure Life, Perrier, Poland Spring, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.
