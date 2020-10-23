Baader Bank Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGF)

Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Baader Bank in a research note issued on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research note on Monday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Nestlé presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of OTCMKTS NSRGF opened at $118.00 on Wednesday. Nestlé has a 12-month low of $84.20 and a 12-month high of $124.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.67.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Nestlé stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGF) by 11.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,711 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Nestlé were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Nestlé

NestlÃ© SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa; and NestlÃ© Waters segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the NestlÃ© Pure Life, Perrier, Poland Spring, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.

