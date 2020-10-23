Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY) Now Covered by Wolfe Research

Oct 23rd, 2020

Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY) in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Neste Oyj from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Neste Oyj in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Neste Oyj from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Neste Oyj in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Societe Generale cut shares of Neste Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS NTOIY opened at $29.24 on Wednesday. Neste Oyj has a 12 month low of $10.95 and a 12 month high of $29.63. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.00.

Neste Oyj Company Profile

Neste Oyj provides renewable and oil products in Finland and other Nordic countries, Baltic Rim, other European countries, North and South America, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Renewable Products, Oil Products, Marketing & Services, and Others. The Renewable Products segment produces, markets, and sells renewable diesel, renewable jet fuels and solutions, and renewable solvents, as well as raw material for bioplastics to retailers; wholesale customers, such as professional transportation companies and municipalities, fleets, and chemical industry producers; and brand owners and oil companies.

Analyst Recommendations for Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY)

