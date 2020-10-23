Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY) Now Covered by Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY) in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Neste Oyj from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Neste Oyj in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Neste Oyj from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Neste Oyj in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Societe Generale cut shares of Neste Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS NTOIY opened at $29.24 on Wednesday. Neste Oyj has a 12 month low of $10.95 and a 12 month high of $29.63. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.00.

Neste Oyj provides renewable and oil products in Finland and other Nordic countries, Baltic Rim, other European countries, North and South America, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Renewable Products, Oil Products, Marketing & Services, and Others. The Renewable Products segment produces, markets, and sells renewable diesel, renewable jet fuels and solutions, and renewable solvents, as well as raw material for bioplastics to retailers; wholesale customers, such as professional transportation companies and municipalities, fleets, and chemical industry producers; and brand owners and oil companies.

