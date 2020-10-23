Obayashi (OTCMKTS:OBYCF) Downgraded by Mizuho

Obayashi (OTCMKTS:OBYCF) was downgraded by research analysts at Mizuho from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Obayashi stock opened at $8.73 on Wednesday. Obayashi has a 12 month low of $8.61 and a 12 month high of $11.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a PE ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 0.20.

About Obayashi

Obayashi Corporation engages in the construction business in Japan, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Europe, and Oceania. The company constructs buildings, including offices, condominiums, commercial facilities, factories, hospitals, and schools; and civil engineering projects, such as tunnels, bridges, dams, riverbanks, railroads, and expressways.

