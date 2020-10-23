Obayashi (OTCMKTS:OBYCF) Downgraded by Mizuho

Obayashi (OTCMKTS:OBYCF) was downgraded by research analysts at Mizuho from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Obayashi stock opened at $8.73 on Wednesday. Obayashi has a 12 month low of $8.61 and a 12 month high of $11.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a PE ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 0.20.
About Obayashi
Recommended Story: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?
Receive News & Ratings for Obayashi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Obayashi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.