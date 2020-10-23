Reckitt Benckiser Group (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) Rating Reiterated by Societe Generale

Reckitt Benckiser Group (OTCMKTS:RBGLY)‘s stock had its “sell” rating restated by research analysts at Societe Generale in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

RBGLY has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

Shares of RBGLY opened at $18.31 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $65.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.34 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a one year low of $12.76 and a one year high of $21.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.50.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

