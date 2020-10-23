Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Societe Generale

Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reissued by stock analysts at Societe Generale in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

REMYY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a report on Friday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a report on Friday, July 24th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS REMYY opened at $18.31 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Rémy Cointreau has a twelve month low of $9.01 and a twelve month high of $18.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.65. The stock has a market cap of $9.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.81 and a beta of 0.16.

RÃ©my Cointreau SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes liqueurs and spirits. The company operates through RÃ©my Martin, Liqueurs & Spirits, and Partner Brands segments. It offers liqueurs and spirits primarily under the Cointreau, Metaxa, St-RÃ©my, Mount Gay, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, Octomore, The Botanist, Westland, LOUIS XIII, and Domaine des Hautes Glaces brands.

