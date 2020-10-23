Bank of America Downgrades Saab AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SAABF) to Neutral

Saab AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SAABF) was downgraded by research analysts at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Saab AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th.

OTCMKTS SAABF opened at $24.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.96. Saab AB has a 1-year low of $17.64 and a 1-year high of $35.85.

Saab AB (publ) provides products, services, and solutions for the military, defense, and civil security markets worldwide. The company develops military and civil aviation technology, as well as conducts studies on manned and unmanned aircraft systems. It also provides ground combat weapons, missile systems, torpedoes, unmanned underwater vehicles, training and simulation systems, and signature management systems for armed forces; and niche products for the civil and defense market, such as underwater vehicles for the offshore industry.

