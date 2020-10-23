Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Swisscom is Switzerland’s leading telecommunications company. The innovative, customer-focused and strongly-competitive group offers a full range of voice and data communication services on fixed-line and mobile networks. Swisscom offers the complete spectrum of state-of-the-art data services, from leased lines to integrated solutions for corporate customers. “

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on SCMWY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Swisscom in a report on Monday, August 10th. ValuEngine lowered Swisscom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.00.

SCMWY opened at $51.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $26.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.19. Swisscom has a 52 week low of $47.45 and a 52 week high of $58.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter. Swisscom had a return on equity of 19.04% and a net margin of 14.47%. Equities analysts expect that Swisscom will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Swisscom Company Profile

Swisscom AG provides telecommunication services primarily in Switzerland, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Swisscom Switzerland, Fastweb, and Other Operating. It offers broadband, TV, fixed-network, and mobile phone subscription services, as well as national and international telephone, and data traffic services for residential customers, and small and medium-sized enterprises.

