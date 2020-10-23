FY2020 Earnings Estimate for Equitrans Midstream Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:ETRN)

Equitrans Midstream (NASDAQ:ETRN) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2020 EPS estimates for Equitrans Midstream in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Sighinolfi now forecasts that the company will earn $1.31 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.26. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Equitrans Midstream’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.33 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on ETRN. Bank of America cut Equitrans Midstream from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Equitrans Midstream in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub cut Equitrans Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Equitrans Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Equitrans Midstream in a research note on Friday, September 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.66.

Shares of ETRN opened at $8.54 on Wednesday. Equitrans Midstream has a one year low of $3.75 and a one year high of $15.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.81.

Equitrans Midstream (NASDAQ:ETRN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $340.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $356.33 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 2nd.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 532.3% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,640 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 85.6% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,762 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Equitrans Midstream in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Equitrans Midstream in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Equitrans Midstream in the 1st quarter valued at $61,000.

Equitrans Midstream Company Profile

Equitrans Midstream Corp. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of EQT. It doesn’t have business operations. The company was founded on February 21, 2018 and is headquartered in Canonsburg, PA.

